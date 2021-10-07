KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.