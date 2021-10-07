KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the highest is $4.45. KLA posted earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.10. The stock had a trading volume of 814,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.