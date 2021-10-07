Knott David M Buys New Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Knott David M acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,954,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,475,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of INSE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,461. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

