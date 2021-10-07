Knott David M Purchases Shares of 500,000 Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Knott David M acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. Glass Houses Acquisition comprises approximately 1.7% of Knott David M’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Separately, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Glass Houses Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.