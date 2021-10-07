Knott David M Purchases Shares of 9,500 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Independence during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence in the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independence in the second quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Independence in the second quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Independence in the second quarter worth approximately $3,928,000.

Shares of Independence stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,197. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

