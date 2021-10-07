Knott David M Raises Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M owned approximately 0.22% of Zogenix worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 2,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $906.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

