Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1,092.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Knowles stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

