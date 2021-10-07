Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 166,541 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.70.

KEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

