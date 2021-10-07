Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $77.21. 9,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,255 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

