Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Insider Sells $191,223.09 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dinsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $201,330.99.

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRON shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at $8,544,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 166.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 312,543 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

