K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.07

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €14.07 ($16.55) and last traded at €13.95 ($16.41), with a volume of 1013227 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.79 ($16.22).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.01 ($12.96).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -5.01.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

