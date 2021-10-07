Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 7,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 49,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

