L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $226.87 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.36 and a 200-day moving average of $219.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

