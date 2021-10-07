Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LIF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

TSE LIF opened at C$34.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$23.47 and a 1-year high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$79.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.3000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

