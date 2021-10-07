Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $11.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 420,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,106. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

