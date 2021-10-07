Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Gregory B. Graves Sells 1,964 Shares

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 1,424.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the second quarter worth about $412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 80.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 60.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares in the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

