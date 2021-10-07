Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 37.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $265,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $551.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

