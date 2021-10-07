Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

