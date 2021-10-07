Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 28283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

