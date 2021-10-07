Landbox Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $208,294.63 and $922.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00132896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,785.37 or 0.99972106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.53 or 0.06536251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

