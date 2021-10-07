Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Latch has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

