Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading Down 3.1%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 2,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,011,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTCH shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

