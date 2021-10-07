Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $16.58 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,313 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Amdocs worth $16,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

