Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $17.98 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Service Co. International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

