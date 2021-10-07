Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $19.88 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,603 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Hill-Rom worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $151.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.48. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.