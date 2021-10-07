Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,034 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $22,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 109.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 129.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 400,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,842,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM opened at $357.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.10.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

