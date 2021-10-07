Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 308,813 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Farfetch worth $49,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,624,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Farfetch by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after buying an additional 4,948,415 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Farfetch by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Farfetch by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 39,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

