Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.47% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $43,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,093. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

