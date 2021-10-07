Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 48,167 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.40% of Nielsen worth $35,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 750.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 93.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,646,000 after purchasing an additional 876,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nielsen by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nielsen by 554.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 851,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 721,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nielsen by 358.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 683,829 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

