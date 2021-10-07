Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,963 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.25% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $38,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

