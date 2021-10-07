Legal & General Group Plc Sells 169,413 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,413 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $33,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

