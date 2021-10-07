Legal & General Group Plc Sells 830 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $37,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Cable One stock opened at $1,821.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,970.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,874.78. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

