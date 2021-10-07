Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 509,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 402,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of Legato Merger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

LEGO stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Legato Merger has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

