Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.88.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $6.95 on Thursday, reaching $303.97. 416,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,123. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.71 and a 200 day moving average of $329.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

