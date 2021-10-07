Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

LEVI traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 145,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

