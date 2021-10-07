Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 293,300 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter worth $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the period. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Shares of LEXX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 91,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,362. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 432.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a proprietary drug delivery technology company. Its technology DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.