LHT Trading Up 13.5% This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. LHT has a market capitalization of $159,424.56 and approximately $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004553 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008351 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

