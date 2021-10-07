Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,710,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 28,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

LI stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

