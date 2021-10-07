Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $27.39

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $28.50. Li Auto shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 72,801 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,809 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

