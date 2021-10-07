Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Global is benefiting from increasing Internet speed and an expanded mobile subscriber base. The company gained 2,400 customer relationships in the second quarter. Moreover, the company built 70,000 new premises in the reported quarter. Increasing demand for higher Internet speed in the U.K. is a key catalyst. Almost 80% of the company’s broadband base prefers speed above 100 Mbps. The company’s focus on offering higher value bundles is expected to drive the top line. Further, Liberty Global is benefiting from the acquisition of Sunrise Communications in Switzerland. However, the company’s prospects have been weighed down by the maturing Western European operations. Consequently, it’s businesses are expected to face stiff competition in the countries they operate in. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

LBTYA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

LBTYA opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,925,458,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 148.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 59,860 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after buying an additional 81,447 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

