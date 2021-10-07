Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 824,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

DFAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 511,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,889. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29.

