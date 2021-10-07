Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,437,175 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8,069.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.43. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $110.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

