Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 390,153 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 4,336.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. 2,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,112. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

