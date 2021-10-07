Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1,323.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,159 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,964 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 373,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,492,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.