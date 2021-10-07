Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,809 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,693 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,366,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,619,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

HOG opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

