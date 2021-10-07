Lido Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $130.11 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

