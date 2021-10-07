Lido Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,599,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 119.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $166.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

