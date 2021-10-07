Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $41,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $292.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.75. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

