Lido Advisors LLC Sells 10,150 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $48,690,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,655,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,563,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

NYSE:QS opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.64.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,599,507 shares of company stock valued at $35,795,132 over the last quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

