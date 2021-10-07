Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

LGND stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

